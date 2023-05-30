Bangladesh reports 114 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 114 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,039,244.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 1,826 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.24 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 109.