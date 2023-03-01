    বাংলা

    Bangladesh halts 3rd, 4th doses of COVID vaccine, waits for new supply

    60 million people received the third dose, while the number of people receiving the fourth dose stands at 30 million

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 March 2023, 06:22 AM
    Updated : 1 March 2023, 06:22 AM

    The Directorate General of Health Services has halted administering the third and fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Bangladesh as the stock depleted.

    “We’ll resume administering the third and fourth doses once we receive new vaccines. The additional director general will provide the details in a press briefing,” Dr Abdullah Al Murad, programme manager of the Extended Programme on Immunisation at DGHS, said.

    Bangladesh reported its first COVID-19 cases in March 2020. The government rolled out the vaccination programme in February of the following year in a bid to prevent the infection.

    At least 150 million people received the first dose of the COVID vaccine as of Tuesday, while more than 130 million received the second dose, according to the DGHS. As many as 60 million people received the third dose. The number of people receiving the fourth dose stands at 30 million.

