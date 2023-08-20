    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 13 COVID cases with no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,045,159 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,476

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 August 2023, 11:20 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2023, 11:20 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,045,159.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,476 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 1,125 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.16 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 11.

    Another 55 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,012,494.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.40 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 12 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 12 cases, no deaths
    The caseload rises to 2,045,132 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,476
    Bangladesh reports 12 new COVID cases, one death in a day
    Daily virus count: 12 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,044,969 as the death toll hits 29,476
    Bangladesh reports 35 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Bangladesh reports 35 new COVID cases
    As many as 1,645 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.13 percent
    Bangladesh reports 41 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 41 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,044,902 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,475

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks