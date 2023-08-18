Bangladesh reports 12 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,045,132.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,476 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

As many as 600 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 11.