Bangladesh reports 16 new COVID cases in a day, death toll unchanged

Bangladesh has logged 16 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total tally to 2,036,527, as the death toll remained unchanged at 29,431
As many as 2,398 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.67 percent, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.
With 13 infections, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases among the eight divisions.
Another 79 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,985,578.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.5 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 641.43 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.63 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.