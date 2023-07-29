    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 50 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload rises to 2,044,351 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,472

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 July 2023, 11:27 AM
    Updated : 29 July 2023, 11:27 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,351.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,472 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 1,279 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.91 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 42.

    Another 22 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,011,250.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 71 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 71 cases, 2 deaths
    The caseload rises to 2,044,240 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,471
    Bangladesh reports 36 new COVID cases, one death in a day
    Daily virus count: 36 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,043,485 as the death toll rises to 29,464
    Bangladesh reports 66 COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 66 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,043,288 as the death toll climbs to 29,463
    Bangladesh reports 23 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 23 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,043,085 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,462

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan