Bangladesh reports 50 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 50 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,351.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,472 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

As many as 1,279 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.91 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 42.