    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 9 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,688 as the death toll climbs to 29,445

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Feb 2023, 11:25 AM
    Updated : 13 Feb 2023, 11:25 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,688.

    The death toll from the disease climbed by one to 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 2,022 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.45 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with six infections

    Another 333 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,997,504.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.03 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 672.91 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.85 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 6 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 6 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,679 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,444
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 9 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,673 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,444
    A resident receives a nasal spray vaccine as a second booster dose against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a vaccination site in Beijing, China Dec 16, 2022.
    Daily virus count: 9 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,664 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,444
    Bangladesh reports 8 new COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 8 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,655 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,444

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher