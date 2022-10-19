Bangladesh reports 300 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 300 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,033,419.

The death toll from the disease rose by two to 29,410 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 4,176 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 7.18 percent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 202 infections.