    Bangladesh reports 12 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,600 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,443

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Feb 2023, 10:44 AM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2023, 10:44 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 12 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,600.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,443 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 2,061 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.58 percent.

    The Dhaka Division logged all 12 cases.

    Another 268 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,993,968.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.86 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 671.57 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.84 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

