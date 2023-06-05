Bangladesh reports 75 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 75 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,039,714.

The death toll from the disease rose by two in 24 hours to 29,450, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 1,287 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.83 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions, with 71.