Bangladesh reports 75 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

The caseload rises to 2,044,457 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,472
Bangladesh has recorded 75 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,532.
The death toll from the disease rose by one in 24 hours to 29,473, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.
As many as 2,032 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.69 percent.
Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 48.
Another 77 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,011,489.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.