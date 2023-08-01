Bangladesh reports 75 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 75 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,532.

The death toll from the disease rose by one in 24 hours to 29,473, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 2,032 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.69 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 48.