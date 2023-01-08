    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 17 new COVID cases in a day; no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,037,267 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,440

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Jan 2023, 10:54 AM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2023, 10:54 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 17 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,267.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,440 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 2,030 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.84 percent. Dhaka logged all 17 cases.

    Another 120 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,988,595.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.61 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 664.12 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.70 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

