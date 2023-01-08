Bangladesh reports 17 new COVID cases in a day; no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 17 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,267.

The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,440 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 2,030 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.84 percent. Dhaka logged all 17 cases.