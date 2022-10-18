Bangladesh reports 287 new COVID cases, 6 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 287 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,033,119.

The death toll from the disease rose by six to 29,408 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 4,120 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 6.97 percent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 199 infections.