    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 29 new COVID cases in a day, death toll unchanged

    The caseload rises to 2,036,233 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,429

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Nov 2022, 11:18 AM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2022, 11:18 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 29 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,233.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,429, as no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    As many as 3,188 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.91 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 23 infections.

    Another 116 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,984,038.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.44 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 635.53 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.61 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher