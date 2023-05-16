    বাংলা

    Bangladesh can play bridging role in Indo-China ties, Prof Bajpai says

    The Indo-China relations expert gives a lecture at IUB

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 May 2023, 02:37 PM
    Updated : 16 May 2023, 02:37 PM

    Renowned Indo-China relations expert Prof Kanti Prasad Bajpai has suggested Bangladesh can act as a bridge in the relations between China and India since it has an interest in the peaceful management of ties between the Asian giants.

    Prof Bajpai is vice-dean at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, National University of Singapore.

    He floated the idea when he delivered a lecture on May 7 at the Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) in Dhaka, the university said in a statement on Monday.

    He also expressed optimism about the unfolding situations in his remarks and urged all to view the matter more contextually instead of through simplistic binary lenses.

    The Centre for Bay of Bengal Studies (CBoBS) of IUB and the Cosmos Foundation co-organised the lecture titled ‘Squaring the Circle of India China strategic interests intersecting in the Indo Pacific: implications for South Asia and Regional and Global Stability, Security and Peace’.

    Tanweer Hasan, the vice-chancellor of the university emphasised the importance of students and faculty members getting exposure to critical global issues.

    He praised CBoBS for drawing attention to the globalisation and localisation processes and thus helping students reap the benefits from these events, according to the statement.

    Enayetullah Khan, chairman of Cosmos Foundation, highlighted the importance of cooperation between India and China for the development of Bangladesh and the Bay of Bengal region, it said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Prof Nurul Islam, arguably the greatest economist of Bangladesh, dies in US
    Economist Prof Nurul Islam dies
    Prof Islam had worked to make Bangabandhu’s Six-point Programme and became the deputy chairman of independent Bangladesh’s first Planning Commission
    Muktijuddho Mancha demands action as Prof Imtiaz denies ‘distorting war history’
    Muktijuddho Mancha demands action against Prof Imtiaz
    Prof Imtiaz says he believes there is some misreading or misunderstanding of his contention in his book
    DU to honour Baby Maudud posthumously with ‘Bangabandhu Gold Medal’
    Baby Maudud to get ‘Bangabandhu Gold Medal’
    Dhaka University’s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty has decided to honour the eminent journalist with the award
    Visva Bharati issues show cause notice to Amartya Sen for ‘illegally occupying university lands’
    Amartya Sen, Visva Bharati duel over land gets ugly
    Since last year, the institution, established by another Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, started claiming that the economist possesses 1.38 acres of land on the Santiniketan campus, which is in ex ...

    Opinion

    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk
    Angels in disguise
    Tasneem Hossain
    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury