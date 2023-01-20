UGC asks 4 private universities to stop student enrolment

The University Grants Commission, or UGC, has asked four private universities to stop enrolling new students for failing to shift all activities to permanent campuses within the deadline and not taking an initiative to build the campuses.

The institutions are Primeasia University, Stamford University Bangladesh, ASA University Bangladesh and Victoria University of Bangladesh, UGC said in a media statement on Thursday.

UGC issued a public notice on the steps taken against the country’s 18 private universities as the tenure of their temporary certificates has expired and they have failed to transfer their activities to permanent campuses.