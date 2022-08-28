    বাংলা

    CARe Medical College yields to students’ demand for transfers amid protests

    Protesters besieged Parveen Fatema, chairman of the private medical college, on Saturday night, forcing her to sign a petition

    CARe Medical College has acknowledged its failure to run the institution and accepted students’ demand to allow them to transfer to other colleges -- a victory for protesters.

    A group of students have headed to the Directorate General of Medical Education seeking migration to other colleges after they received a memorandum signed by the CARe Medical authorities.

    Another group will head out to the Secretariat, according to Md Abdullah, a protester. “We’re now making a list with all information about the students and will submit it for transfers”

    Parveen Fatema, chairman of the private medical college, signed a petition from the students regarding the transfers after they besieged her on Saturday night.

    She conceded that the college authorities were unable to run an academic programme, said Silvia Meem, a fifth-year student. “We’ll submit this signed document to the DGME.”

    bdnews24.com approached Parveen Fatema for comment, but she hung up on the reporter, only saying “she was busy”.

    “I have no idea which paper the principal has signed,” said Golam Murshed Sumon, director of the medical college.

    Students have been staging protests for the last few months as CARe Medical College did not have approval from the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council to run an academic programme.

    As their future became uncertain, the students staged a sit-in protest near the DGME and submitted a memorandum last week.

