CARe Medical College yields to students’ demand for transfers amid protests

CARe Medical College has acknowledged its failure to run the institution and accepted students’ demand to allow them to transfer to other colleges -- a victory for protesters.

A group of students have headed to the Directorate General of Medical Education seeking migration to other colleges after they received a memorandum signed by the CARe Medical authorities.

Another group will head out to the Secretariat, according to Md Abdullah, a protester. “We’re now making a list with all information about the students and will submit it for transfers”