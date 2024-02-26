Jahangirnagar University detains 7 for ‘cheating’ in admission test for blind candidates

Jahangirnagar University authorities have detained seven people, including two members of a fraud ring and five visually impaired candidates, on charges of giving proxy in the admission test.

The alleged members of the fraud ring are Sagar Hossain Rohan, a student of Dhaka College, and a visually impaired student of the university’s 2020-2021 academic year, Mahmudul Hasan Shawon.

The visually impaired candidates who reportedly engaged in malpractice include Delwar Hossain, Raju Ahmed, Md Tutul Hasan, Md Mehedi Hasan and Awal Hossain Arafat.