Students are getting increasingly involved in crimes. It worries Dhaka University, sparks safety concerns

The perpetrators are Fazle Navid Onon, Sadik Ahammad, and Md Rahat Rahman – all students of the 2021-2022 academic year.

Fazle and Sadik are Chhatra League's Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit members.

Some of the other notable recent events are

- On Jan 17, Tajir Arafat Tushar, joint general secretary of DU's Kabi Jasimuddin Hall unit Chhatra League, was arrested on charges of assaulting, harassing and mugging a couple on the campus-adjacent Suhrawardy Udyan two nights before. The other accused in the case, Rahul Roy, a former member of the Chhatra League, has since been absconding. The university, under pressure, suspended Tushar and Rahul.

- The university on Jan 25 expelled Najmul Alam Jim, a student of the social welfare department, for harassing a female student at a private university near Raju sculpture on the campus.

- At least 15 people were accused, including Najmul Hasan Rupu and Tarique Hasan, students of the Institute of Information Technology and Nutrition and Food Science Institute, respectively, in a case of extorting Tk 32,000 from a driver of a car on the campus on Feb 7.

Najmul is the deputy secretary for human resource development of the university unit of Chhatra League, while Tarique is a member of the Fazlul Huq Hall unit of the organisation. Both denied the accusation of assault. However, they conceded that junior members of their group got a portion of the sum the driver gave to rickshaw pullers injured in an accident.

So far, the university has expelled 113 more students accused of different crimes.

General students have started to voice their concerns about the trend of crimes on campus by their fellow students.