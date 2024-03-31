Chhatra League activists openly enter BUET campus

Activists and leaders of the Chhatra League, including President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan, have entered the campus of the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology openly among student protests of the political organisation’s incursion onto the premises despite a ban.

A group of nearly a hundred activists went and presented flowers at the BUET Shaheed Minar around 2:30pm on Sunday. They left the campus soon afterwards. The main gates and paths leading to different residential halls were closed at the time.

Before going to the campus, Saddam had addressed a gathering at the Central Shaheed Minar, demanding the return of student politics to the BUET campus.

He said he would petition the BUET administration to allow student politics to restart on the campus immediately, labelling the ban a ‘black law’.

“There is no law in the university ordinance barring student politics in universities. Even if there is, it is unconstitutional. We are giving an ultimatum to the BUET administration from the Shaheed Minar today to allow student politics immediately. Student council elections should be held as soon as possible. The seat of BUET student and Chhatra League Central Committee member Imtiaz Hossain [Rahim] Rabbi must be restored.”