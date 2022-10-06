Musk, Twitter could reach deal to end court battle, close buyout soon

Elon Musk and Twitter Inc may reach an agreement to end their litigation in the coming days, clearing the way for the world's richest person to close his $44 billion deal for the social media firm, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Musk, who is also the chief executive officer of electric car maker Tesla Inc, proposed to Twitter late on Monday he would change course and abide by his April agreement to buy the company for $54.20 per share, if Twitter dropped its litigation against him.

The two sides had been expected to reach a deal as early as Wednesday, but negotiations are continuing with a resolution expected to take more time, the source said.

Twitter's legal team, however, has yet to accept the agreement and Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick, the judge on Delaware's Court of Chancery, said she was preparing for the looming trial.

"The parties have not filed a stipulation to stay this action, nor has any party moved for a stay. I, therefore, continue to press on toward our trial set to begin on Oct 17, 2022," McCormick wrote in a Wednesday court filing.

Musk's proposal on Monday included a condition that the deal closing was pending the receipt of debt financing. The potential agreement would likely remove that condition, said the source, who requested anonymity as the discussions are confidential.

Twitter's legal team and lawyers for Musk updated the judge on Tuesday with their attempts to overcome mutual distrust and find a process for closing the deal.

Two firms that were interested in partly financing the deal, Apollo Global Management Inc and Sixth Street Partners, had ended talks to provide up to a combined $1 billion, two sources told Reuters.