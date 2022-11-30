Social Islami Bank protests LC scam report, bdnews24.com responds

Social Islami Bank Limited has protested against news reports on irregularities involving nearly $1.6 billion back-to-back letters of credit issued to two companies.

In a rejoinder on Tuesday, the bank termed the reports “misleading, untrue and deliberate”.

“The reports can spread confusion among people, which is unacceptable.”

bdnews24.com published a report – $1.6bn vanishes from Social Islami Bank through rogue LCs – on Monday.

The report referenced Bangladesh Bank’s findings to say that the SIBL allowed Sharp Knitting and Dyeing of Gazipur to import goods worth over $1.58 billion by using 889 back-to-back LCs, even though the company did not renew the licence for its bonded warehouse, which is a must to avail such facilities.

Gazipur Blithe Fashions Ltd opened 350 back-to-back LCs and imported $5.5 million in raw materials without having any bonded warehouse.