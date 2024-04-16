Australia says Assyrian church stabbing was terrorist act

"We believe there are elements that are satisfied in terms of religious motivated extremism," New South Wales state Police Commissioner Karen Webb said during a press conference.

"After consideration of all the material, I declared that it was a terrorist incident."

Police said there was premeditation as the male attacker travelled to the church, far from his home, with a knife. But Webb said police at this early stage of the investigation believe the attacker was acting alone.

Christ the Good Shepherd Church in a statement called the attack an isolated incident and said it was awaiting the police findings into the motive of the attacker.

"The Church denounces retaliation of any kind," it said.

Authorities urged people not to take the law into their hands.

"You will be met by the full force of the law if there's any attempt for tit-for-tat violence in Sydney over the coming days," New South Wales state Premier Chris Minns told reporters.

Emergency crews said they attended to around 30 people after the clash outside the church, and seven were taken to hospitals with injuries. Several police were also hospitalised with injuries and 20 police vehicles were damaged, Webb said.

It was the second major stabbing attack in just three days in Australia's most populous city after six people were killed and 12 injured in a knife attack at a beachside mall in the Bondi area on Saturday.