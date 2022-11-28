$1.6bn vanishes from Social Islami Bank through rogue LCs

The Social Islami Bank Ltd is facing losses of about $1.6 billion after allowing two companies to import goods for years using letters of credit that turned rogue.

An investigation carried out by the Bangladesh Bank revealed that Gazipur Sharp Knitting and Dyeing Industries did not renew the licence for its bonded warehouse for years, yet it was allowed to open back-to-back LCs.

Gazipur Blithe Fashions Ltd opened 350 back-to-back LCs and imported $5.5 million in raw materials without having any bonded warehouse.

The companies did not export goods that were supposed to be produced with imported materials. Central bank officials did not find the goods, which can match the imports, in the firms’ warehouses during an inspection.