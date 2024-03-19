Unilever to spin off ice cream unit, cut 7,500 jobs for cost savings

Unilever said on Tuesday it would spin off its ice cream unit, home to popular brands such as Magnum and Ben & Jerry's, into a standalone business and cut 7,500 jobs in a new cost-savings programme, sending shares surging in early trading.

The spinoff will begin immediately and is expected to complete by the end of 2025, the London-listed consumer goods group said in a statement.

Unilever aims to deliver mid-single-digit underlying sales growth and modest margin improvement after the split, it said.