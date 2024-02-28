ITFC keen on financing Bangladesh’s LNG imports

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation, or ITFC, one of the loan providers for Bangladesh in the liquid fuel sector, is keen to facilitate LNG imports.

ITFC Chief Executive Officer Hani Salem Sonbol expressed their interest about the business during a meeting with State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The ITFC has shown interest in providing $500 million initially to facilitate LNG imports. They are also interested in increasing funding in the sector gradually, the ministry said in a statement.

Currently, ITFC is providing finance to help import diesel, crude oil and other fuels from the international markets.