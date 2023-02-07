Adani group shares rally after $113bn market wipeout

Adani group shares surged on Tuesday, a day after it moved to prepay some loans, in a relief rally for the Indian conglomerate that lost more than $113 billion in market value in two weeks since a US short-seller's critical report was published.

The group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, said on Monday it is pre-paying $1.11 billion of loans on shares ahead of their maturity in 2024 due to recent market volatility. Separately, JPMorgan said the group companies were still eligible for inclusion in the bank's bond indexes.

Those two factors were having a positive impact on stocks, said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

"Also aiding the rise is the sharp correction in the group stocks, which have made them attractive," she said.