China set to fine Ant Group over $1bn, signalling revamp nears end

The penalties are part of Beijing's sweeping crackdown on the country's tech behemoths that has sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off their values and shrunk revenues and profits.

But Chinese authorities have in recent months softened their tone on the tech crackdown amid efforts to bolster an economy that has been hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A fine will likely focus on Ant's alleged violations relating to a "disorderly expansion of capital" and the corresponding financial risks its once freewheeling businesses have caused, said one of the sources.

Ant and the PBOC did not respond to requests for comment.

All the sources spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

BUSINESS OVERHAUL

Chinese authorities abruptly pulled the plug on Ant's IPO, which was set to be the world's biggest, in November 2020 soon after billionaire founder Ma publicly criticised China's regulatory system for stifling innovation.

In the months since then, regulators set about reining in Ma's empire, starting with the antitrust probe into Alibaba. Ma, one of China's most successful and influential businessmen, has largely remained out of public view since the crackdown.

The regulators also pushed Ant, whose businesses span payment processing, consumer lending and insurance products distribution, to revamp its business structure and bring it under tighter regulatory supervision.

Ant has been formally undergoing a sweeping business overhaul since April last year which includes turning itself into a financial holding firm, subject to rules and capital requirements similar to those for banks.

The overhaul includes folding Ant's two lucrative micro-loan businesses into a consumer finance unit and sharing its treasure trove of data on more than 1 billion users with state firms, a move expected to curb its profitability and valuation by curtailing some of its businesses.