Bangladesh plans rotating days-off for industrial belts to cope with energy crisis

Businesses have agreed in principle to a proposal from the Bangladesh government for a rotating day-off scheme for industrial belts in order to reduce the frequency and length of power cuts.

Nasrul Hamid, state minister for power and energy, said that, instead of taking every Friday off, each industrial area could take its holiday on different days to help allay the power crisis.

“Friday is considered a day-off in all industrial areas. Instead of Friday, if day-offs can be rotated in each area, then we will be able to distribute the electricity budgeted for the area to some other areas. And load shedding can be reduced to some extent,” he said after a meeting with representatives of top business associations in Dhaka on Sunday.

Mostofa Azad Chowdhury, senior vice president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, emphasised that such rotations should take place across Bangladesh.