High Court advises lawyer to file a writ petition over Islami Bank’s suspicious lending

A lawyer has decided to file a writ petition with the High Court over an alleged loan scam involving Islami Bank Bangladesh, the country’s largest Islamic bank.

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat on Wednesday advised Supreme Court lawyer Shishir Monir to file the petition when he urged them to act suo moto, showing the judges three reports detailing the “suspicious loans”.

The lawyer announced his decision in a Facebook post later. Asked when he would file the petition, Shishir said he was still studying the matter.