    High Court advises lawyer to file a writ petition over Islami Bank’s suspicious lending

    Supreme Court lawyer Shishir Monir plans to file the petition over the alleged scam that hit the largest Islamic bank in Bangladesh

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Nov 2022, 01:53 PM
    Updated : 30 Nov 2022, 01:53 PM

    A lawyer has decided to file a writ petition with the High Court over an alleged loan scam involving Islami Bank Bangladesh, the country’s largest Islamic bank.

    Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat on Wednesday advised Supreme Court lawyer Shishir Monir to file the petition when he urged them to act suo moto, showing the judges three reports detailing the “suspicious loans”.

    The lawyer announced his decision in a Facebook post later. Asked when he would file the petition, Shishir said he was still studying the matter.

    “I told the court many cases come to them after the incidents occur. I urged the court if something can be done to prevent the matter. Some funds can be saved if steps are taken now. The court then asked me to file a writ petition.”

    After the daily Prothom Alo reported the suspicious lending, lawyer Shishir and four other clients of the bank filed a petition with Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, seeking exemplary legal action after an investigation.

    The clients said in the petition they, as depositors, were concerned about the reports of “unusual transactions” when Bangladesh is grappling with an economic crisis. The Business Standard and The New Age also published reports on the alleged scam.

