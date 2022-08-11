Dollar hits Tk 119 in open market, bucking Bangladesh Bank crackdown

Pallabi’s Md Asadul Islam arrived at money exchanges in Paltan on Wednesday, looking to buy $500 for a business trip to Singapore, after he failed in Mirpur.

“No one in Mirpur was able to give it to me. So I came to Paltan but these people can sell only $200 now and the rest in the afternoon. Even if I agree to it, the prices in the afternoon will be different from what it is now,” he said.

The money changers asked for Tk 119 per dollar from Asadul – an increase of Tk 5 from the last business day.

Md Nazmul Hossain, a businessman from Shantinagar, also needed $500 for his daughter-in-law but could manage only $200 from the Shahbagh branch of Sonali Bank on Monday.

“The manager gave me $200 at my request, not more.”

He was able to purchase dollars at Tk 104 from the bank, but it was priced at Tk 114 on the open market. They could not offer him more than $200 either.