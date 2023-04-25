Inflation, slow demand still top concerns for retailers globally

Despite initial signs that price rises are slowing, retailers globally are still worried about inflation dampening consumer spending, according to a survey of retail decision-makers conducted by Boston Consulting Group.

In Europe retailers are contending with slowing sales as consumers, squeezed by high energy bills, spend less on clothes and buy cheaper food.

Overall the rising cost of goods, declining consumer spending, and unpredictable supply chains were the top-ranked concerns for the 561 global retail executives, directors, and managers surveyed by BCG for a report published Tuesday as the World Retail Congress conference begins.

Passing higher costs on to shoppers is likely to become harder: 72% of respondents said they expected consumers to be more price-sensitive this year.