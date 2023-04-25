    বাংলা

    Inflation, slow demand still top concerns for retailers globally

    Overall the rising cost of goods, declining consumer spending, and unpredictable supply chains were the top-ranked concerns for the global retailers surveyed by BCG

    Reutersbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 April 2023, 09:06 AM
    Updated : 25 April 2023, 09:06 AM

    Despite initial signs that price rises are slowing, retailers globally are still worried about inflation dampening consumer spending, according to a survey of retail decision-makers conducted by Boston Consulting Group.

    In Europe retailers are contending with slowing sales as consumers, squeezed by high energy bills, spend less on clothes and buy cheaper food.

    Overall the rising cost of goods, declining consumer spending, and unpredictable supply chains were the top-ranked concerns for the 561 global retail executives, directors, and managers surveyed by BCG for a report published Tuesday as the World Retail Congress conference begins.

    Passing higher costs on to shoppers is likely to become harder: 72% of respondents said they expected consumers to be more price-sensitive this year.

    "This limits the options retailers have to recover and combat high input costs, and it creates new difficulties that retailers must combat, such as shifting consumer behaviour towards specific products and customer segments," BCG said in the report.

    When buying groceries, for example, consumers in Britain have been prioritising affordability over other qualities, with negative knock-on impacts on nutrition.

    As well as hiking prices and renegotiating with suppliers, retailers are having to get creative to keep shoppers coming back, with many investing in loyalty programmes, price promotions, and improvements to the online customer experience, the survey found.

    The authors of the report said retailers should invest in artificial intelligence (AI) to hone their pricing and marketing strategies using algorithms and machine learning.

    "Most retailers outside Asia are neglecting AI and missing out on the potential additional benefits it offers," they said.

    Asia was a bright spot in terms of retailers' expectations, with 76% of survey respondents expecting the region's economy to grow this year after China's reopening following lengthy COVID-19 lockdowns.

    Retailers were more optimistic about North America than Europe, with 68% predicting growth in the former and 54% in the latter.

    RELATED STORIES
    People shop on Oxford Street in London, Britain April 10, 2023.
    Rainy March dampens shopper spending in Britain
    British retail sales fell by a greater-than-expected 0.9% in March from February with bad weather and high inflation combining to keep consumers away from the shops
    Customers shop at a Primark store on Oxford Street in London Jun 20, 2014.
    Retailers to tackle sustainability at key conference
    Global fashion retailers gathering in Barcelona will discuss how they respond to pressure from regulators and consumers while reversing declining sales in Europe
    Apoorv Rao, an Apple fan from Bangalore, sports a haircut depicting the Apple logo as he waits in a queue outside India's first Apple retail store on the day of its opening in Mumbai, India, Apr 18, 2023.
    Apple opens first India store
    The new store, located in the premier Reliance-owned Jio World Drive mall, underscores Apple's growing ambitions for India
    View of Roman galleries under downtown is seen in Lisbon, Portugal, Apr 20, 2023.
    Under Lisbon's streets, ancient Roman galleries tell story of the past
    The ‘cryptoportico’ subterranean maze of tunnels and passageways was built by the Romans, who occupied the city then known as Olissipo beginning around 200 BC

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan