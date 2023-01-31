LPG prices see a sudden surge on ‘demand-supply mismatch’

The retail price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder has increased by at least Tk 200 last week and cylinders are unavailable at many retail outlets.

Many retail shops in several areas of Dhaka were out of LPG stock on Monday. Those who had them asked for Tk 1,600 for a cylinder, higher than the rate of Tk 1,232 fixed by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission for January.

The LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh, or LOAB, an organisation of LPG sellers, believes that prices are rising due to a supply crunch as its demand has increased, including in factories.