Bangladesh’s power crisis worsens as transmission line from India’s Adani trips

The transmission line for electricity from the Adani Group plant in India has tripped, deepneing an ongoing power crisis in Bangladesh amid a heatwave.

The line tripped at Rahanpur in Chapainawabganj around 2:45pm on Wednesday, according to officials at the Bangladesh Power Development Board and the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

A PGCB official said a storm caused the line to trip and supply was expected to resume by 11pm.

SM Waazed Ali Sarder, a member of the PDB, said they were expecting the connection to be restored by 7pm. “I think supply has resumed,” he said.

Bangladesh has been receiving around 750 MW of electricity from the Indian conglomerate’s plant in Jharkhand.