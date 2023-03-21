Bank shares rise after Credit Suisse rescue eases crisis

In a package engineered by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS Group AG will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.2 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse Group AG, which was once worth more than $90 billion.

Bonds issued by major European banks fell after some Credit Suisse bondholders were wiped out in the deal, but UBS shares were 2% higher, bouncing from a 16% slump triggered by concerns about the long-term benefits of the deal and the outlook for Switzerland, once considered a paragon of sound banking.

In the United States, worries remain despite several large banks depositing $30 billion last week into First Republic Bank, the US lender drawing the most concern from investors.

First Republic shares tumbled as much as 50% and were last down about 30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon is leading talks with the chiefs of other big banks about fresh efforts to stabilize the ailing mid-size lender, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The banks are considering an investment into First Republic, the report said.