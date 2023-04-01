Traders, Eid shoppers haggle over footwear prices in early Ramadan

"What! You're asking for Tk 1,500 for this! What do you think? Don't I know the price of this pair of shoes?" Rafiqul Islam, the father of a 4-year-old daughter, was having a heated argument with Farhad Ahmed, owner of a footwear shop at City Supermarket on New Elephant Road in Dhaka in the first week of Ramadan.

Rafiqul came to buy shoes for his children, but he said the traders were asking him for an exorbitant price. "Why would someone buy shoes at Elephant Road shops if they need to spend Tk 1,500?" he said.

Seller Farhad, on the other hand, said his shop was one of the oldest in that market, with some customers visiting it regularly. "If he had been one of our regular customers, he would have known that footwear prices shot up. Besides, children's shoes are always expensive."