Shoe factory workers block Lakshmipur road for back pay, Eid allowance

Later, a deal was signed in the presence of local representatives and administration officials.



According to the deal, the factory would pay 25 percent of the Eid allowance and the wage for the month of February before the festival. The rest of the allowance would be paid with the wage of March after Eid.



But a section of the protesters refused the agreement and tried to block the road again.



They threw brickbats at police when the law enforcers baton-charged them, said SP Sadi.



Police managed to clear the road afterwards and bring the situation to normalcy, he said.