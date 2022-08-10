Musk sells Tesla shares worth $6.9bn, cites chance of forced Twitter deal

Shares of the microblogging site rose 3.5 percent to $44.35 in premarket trading, but were still trading significantly below Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share. Tesla shares were up 1.6 percent at $863.1.

Musk in early July tore up his April 25 agreement to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Twitter has sued Musk to force him to complete the transaction, dismissing his claim that he was misled about the number of spam accounts on the social media platform as buyer's remorse in the wake of a plunge in technology stocks. The two sides head to trial on Oct 17.

Following the announcement of the share sale on Tuesday, Musk took to Twitter and said "yes" when asked if he was done selling Tesla stock, adding he would buy it again if the Twitter deal does not close.

"The removal of the 'firesale' risk, the fact Musk has already raised cash in case of a Twitter decision going against him and the comment that he'll buy back stock if Twitter deal gets dropped all builds into a positive bias for Tesla," said Mark Taylor, sales trader at Mirabaud Securities.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The stock sale comes shortly after Musk said at the company's annual general meeting that Tesla was a "buying opportunity".

"Elon's sale of (Tesla shares) over the past three days significantly increases odds the (Twitter) deal gets done, albeit at a slightly lower price $50-$51/share," Gary Black, managing partner of Future Fund LLC, said in a tweet.