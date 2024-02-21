    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to divert flights to its airports, not overseas

    For this purpose, the airports in Sylhet and Chattogram will operate 24 hours during the winter season

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Feb 2024, 09:22 PM
    Updated : 20 Feb 2024, 09:22 PM

    The Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism has directed authorities to redirect planes to airports within Bangladesh if flight diversion is required.

    Recently, due to dense fog, several flights in Bangladesh had to be diverted to land in India.

    Flight diversion refers to the situation when a flight’s planned route and destination airport are changed mid-flight. Besides adverse weather conditions, reasons for flight diversion can include airport closures or emergency medical needs.

    Speaking with members of the executive committee of the Aviation and Tourism Journalist Forum at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan said: "In winter, flights often have to be diverted due to fog. To avoid such diversions, the ILS (Instrument Landing System) is being upgraded.

    "Moreover, the ministry has already issued instructions that if any flight diversion is necessary, it should be managed within the country. For this purpose, the airports in Sylhet and Chittagong will operate 24 hours during the winter season."

    He added: "Work is ongoing to modernise all airports in the country. This year, in October, the ultra-modern third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will be operational. A new radar has been installed.

    "As a result, with the entire airspace under surveillance, revenue collection from aircraft flying through our airspace has increased."

    He continued, "We are working to further enhance the role that the tourism and aviation industries play in the economy of Bangladesh. We are emphasising the creation of skilled manpower through training."

    Present at the meeting were the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Mokammel Hossain, Joint Secretary Saif Kutub, President of the Aviation and Tourism Journalist Forum, Tanjim Anwar, General Secretary Baten Biplob, among others.

    RELATED STORIES
    Delhi aims to boost air connectivity between Bangladesh and Northeast India: High Commissioner
    India aims to boost Bangladesh-Northeast air ties: envoy
    Many Indian investors are eager to invest in the growth of Bangladesh's tourism industry
    Biman Bangladesh Airlines resuming flights to Rome, hopes to restart New York route in 2024
    Biman to fly to Rome after decade and a half
    The national carrier had ceased operations to Rome in 2009 and New York in 2006
    Biman flight diverted to Kolkata as passenger dies on board
    Passenger dies on Biman flight from Kuwait
    The flight from Kuwait was forced to make an emergency landing in Kolkata after the passenger fell ill
    A passenger from Nicaragua bound Airbus A340 flight that was grounded in France on suspicion of human trafficking, leaves the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after his arrival, in Mumbai, India, December 26, 2023.
    India probes suspected human trafficking after 276 nationals return home
    French authorities placed two of the passengers on "assisted witness" status after investigating them for suspected people smuggling, while another 25 remained in France to apply for asylum

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps