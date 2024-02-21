Bangladesh to divert flights to its airports, not overseas

"Moreover, the ministry has already issued instructions that if any flight diversion is necessary, it should be managed within the country. For this purpose, the airports in Sylhet and Chittagong will operate 24 hours during the winter season."

He added: "Work is ongoing to modernise all airports in the country. This year, in October, the ultra-modern third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport will be operational. A new radar has been installed.

"As a result, with the entire airspace under surveillance, revenue collection from aircraft flying through our airspace has increased."

He continued, "We are working to further enhance the role that the tourism and aviation industries play in the economy of Bangladesh. We are emphasising the creation of skilled manpower through training."

Present at the meeting were the Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Mokammel Hossain, Joint Secretary Saif Kutub, President of the Aviation and Tourism Journalist Forum, Tanjim Anwar, General Secretary Baten Biplob, among others.