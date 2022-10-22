Banks forced to hold on to Twitter deal debt

The banks providing $13 billion in financing for Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter Inc have abandoned plans to sell the debt to investors because of uncertainty around the social media company's fortunes and losses, people familiar with the matter said.

The banks are not planning to syndicate the debt as is typical with such acquisitions, and are instead planning to keep it on their balance sheets until there is more investor appetite, the sources said.

The banks, which include Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Barclays Plc, declined to comment. Representatives for Musk and Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.