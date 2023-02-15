Worsening gas crisis sparks increase in demand for electric stoves

The supply of gas for domestic cooking gas has become erratic in many urban areas in Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka. The price of LPG cylinders, an alternative, is also going up.

Now, many cooks are opting for electric induction and infrared stoves as permanent solutions to this situation.

The demand for this special type of stove in the capital has increased gradually as it is relatively cost-effective, as well as safe and hassle-free.

According to some vendors, people rush to buy electric stoves during Ramadan, the month of fasting, or when there is a shortage of gas supply in an area for several days.

Consumers in local markets can choose from a wide range of stoves made by foreign brands such as LG, Kiam, Novena, Ricoh, and Prestige, in addition to models produced by local brands like Walton and Vision.

Stoves with a power capacity of 2200 watts are available in the market at prices ranging between Tk 3,000 and Tk 4,000. The cost may increase slightly depending on the additional features they offer.

Irene Sultana, a resident of the Pallabi area in the capital, shared her experience with bdnews24.com, stating that a few years ago when the road was dug up for the Metrorail project, gas was not available in her area for most of the day. To overcome this problem, she purchased an electric stove from an electronics store. Since then, even if there is a gas shortage in the area, she does not have to suffer.