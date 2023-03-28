Foodpanda launches Grand Iftar Takeaway Fest

Foodpanda Bangladesh has launched a campaign called Grand Iftar Takeaway Fest to celebrate the month of Ramadan and build a sense of community by sharing meals with friends and families.
This event is designed to highlight the cultural significance of Iftar, which has traditionally been a time to break the fast, the online food and grocery delivery platform said in a statement on Tuesday.
The campaign was organised in association with Dhaka North City Corporation and prothomalo.com, bKash, Eastern Bank Limited and Pran Frooto, where restaurants from other parts of the city have joined hands to bring convenience to its customers under one roof.
The dedicated venues for the event are DNCC Banani Food Court and Shimanto Square in Dhanmondi.
Starting this week, customers living near Banani and Dhanmondi can order delivery or pick-up from their favourite food outlets, according to the statement.
The fest will feature a wide selection of traditional Ramadan delicacies, including smoking hot bowls of halim, extra-beef biryani, and traditional ghee-soaked jilapi, which will go live from 2pm onwards in the app, the statement said.
Foodpanda has brought all the heritage brands such as Decent Pastry Shop, Jaipur Sweets, Bar-B-Q Tonite, Haji Nanna Biryani and new crowd favourites like Tarka, Tri-State Eatery, and Iftarwala.
This campaign also aims to make the experience affordable and accessible for everyone by ensuring that the pricing remains reasonable, according to the statement.
Customers can reach out to dedicated volunteers at the venues to get help with installing and placing orders through the app.