Foodpanda launches Grand Iftar Takeaway Fest

This event is designed to highlight the cultural significance of Iftar, which has traditionally been a time to break the fast, the online food and grocery delivery platform said in a statement on Tuesday.

The campaign was organised in association with Dhaka North City Corporation and prothomalo.com, bKash, Eastern Bank Limited and Pran Frooto, where restaurants from other parts of the city have joined hands to bring convenience to its customers under one roof.

The dedicated venues for the event are DNCC Banani Food Court and Shimanto Square in Dhanmondi.

Starting this week, customers living near Banani and Dhanmondi can order delivery or pick-up from their favourite food outlets, according to the statement.