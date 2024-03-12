Within sight, but beyond reach: Chawkbazar's Iftar customers caught in the throes of rising prices

Chawkbazar, the realm of traditional Iftar delights in Old Dhaka, bustles every year during the month of Ramadan. Shopfronts, lavishly adorned with an array of tempting foods, beckon fasting individuals from near and far.

Commencing sales from noon on the first day of Ramadan, as is tradition, vendors this year find themselves caught in the throes of rising commodity prices. This surge has inevitably seeped into the pricing of Iftar specialties, making them financially inaccessible for a significant segment of society.

Customers said the price of the Iftar items is higher compared to that of last year, a claim supported by the traders.

The vendors attributed this inflation to a 40 percent hike in the cost of raw materials they purchased for preparing these seasonal delicacies this year, which made the delicacies overpriced at several shops at Chawkbazar from 2pm to 5pm on Tuesday.