Within sight, but beyond reach: Chawkbazar's Iftar customers caught in the throes of rising prices

Chawkbazar, the realm of traditional Iftar delights in Old Dhaka, bustles every year during the month of Ramadan. Shopfronts, lavishly adorned with an array of tempting foods, beckon fasting individuals from near and far.
Commencing sales from noon on the first day of Ramadan, as is tradition, vendors this year find themselves caught in the throes of rising commodity prices. This surge has inevitably seeped into the pricing of Iftar specialties, making them financially inaccessible for a significant segment of society.
Customers said the price of the Iftar items is higher compared to that of last year, a claim supported by the traders.
The vendors attributed this inflation to a 40 percent hike in the cost of raw materials they purchased for preparing these seasonal delicacies this year, which made the delicacies overpriced at several shops at Chawkbazar from 2pm to 5pm on Tuesday.
Sazzadul Islam, a fruit vendor at Chawkbazar, captured the frustration of many when he said all the delicacies were close at hand but out of his reach.
“I earn Tk 700-800 daily by selling fruits. Should I send the money to my family or buy food to break the fast? These Iftar delicacies are not for us, they cater to the affluent. We poor break the fast with puffed rice, Peyaji and juice.”
The meat-based Iftar specialities are 20-30 percent pricier this year compared to the last year at several shops at Chawkbazar.
Pakistani chicken roasts, for example, now range from Tk 250-350 each, a jump from last year's Tk 200-300, according to traders.
Similarly, whole quail bird roasts are priced at Tk 100-120 apiece, up from last year’s Tk 70-80. The price of a mutton piece rose by Tk 100-150 to Tk 700-800 apiece.
Imran Talukder, the owner of a shop selling meat-based Iftar items, said: “The prices are low compared to the price of oil, onion, ingredients, meat and other items in the market. The price of each Iftar item has been fixed in keeping with the price trend of past years. If we reduce the price further, we will suffer a loss.”
However, there's a silver lining for those craving budget-friendly options.
Prices for Peyaji, Chop, and Beguni have remained stable at Tk 5 each, albeit with a slight reduction in size, in a bid to accommodate the budget constraints of the lower middle class.
“We have kept the price unchanged despite a fresh spike in commodity prices this year considering the trouble of lower middle-class people," said Abdul Hashim, the owner of the shop, highlighting that an Egg Chop costs only Tk 40.
Chawkbazar's Iftar menu is extensive, featuring an array of items , with prices varying to cater to diverse tastes and budgets.
Jali Kebab is sold at Tk 30 apiece, Tana Paratha at Tk 50, Kima Paratha at Tk 70, Kathi Kebab at Tk 40, Egg Chop at Tk 50, Dahi Aada at Tk 100 (3 pieces each), Faluda at Tk 220 per kg, Pistachio (Pesta Badam) Juice at Tk 250 per litre, Chicken Lollipop at Tk 40, Chicken Finger at Tk 40, Chicken Sandwich at Tk 50, Chicken Spring Roll at Tk 40, Vegetable Roll at Tk 30, Chicken Roll Pettis at Tk 40, Chicken Pettis at Tk 50, Chicken Shawarma at Tk 70, Chicken Reshmi Kebab at Tk 50, Mini Pizza at Tk 70 and Chicken Tikka at Tk 200.
The market also offers chicken bread, beef, and mutton options, priced to reflect the current economic landscape. Chicken bread is being sold at Tk 60 apiece, beef and mutton ones at Tk 80 and Tk 100, respectively.