Onions will arrive from India in 3 days, State Minister Titu says

Onions from India will be loaded onto trains by Sunday and arrive in Bangladesh in three days, State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu has said.

He faced questions about supply from India amid concerns that the export ban may send prices spiralling in Bangladesh during ongoing Ramadan when the kitchen staple is in high demand.

India banned onion exports, but there was no problem in delivery of pre-ordered products, Titu said, while speaking to journalists after a programme at Tangail Press Club on Saturday.



“The market will follow its own course. But if someone hoards products, they will face action,” he said.



He said Ramadan began two months after the general election, but the government ensured smooth supply on orders from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.