State minister Titu laments being 'trolled' online, vows to continue market oversight

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu has shared his frustrations about becoming the target of social media trolls due to his involvement in market oversight activities.
During an event focusing on bilateral trade with Japan at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Titu expressed his dismay to journalists about the negative feedback he has received.
Despite the backlash, Titu emphasised his commitment to his responsibilities, saying he remains focused on carrying out his duties rather than dwelling on the criticism.
"Our efforts in inspecting the market are misinterpreted by some as overzealous, with others suggesting we're treating it as a learning experience. However, we don't let these criticisms deter us."
Addressing the recent spike in lemon prices with the onset of Ramadan, the state minister said, "I have a lemon orchard in Delduar, where lemons sell for Tk 4-6. The price difference in Dhaka raises questions about the efficiency of the value chain or supply chain. How can the price be Tk 20 in Dhaka?"
"We're looking into whether transport costs or other hurdles are to blame. I've discussed making the transportation system more transparent with the home minister. The role of intermediaries in the wholesale market needs regulation."
Titu continued, "I've suggested that wholesale market participants should be identifiable and possess a trade licence. This has sparked discussions in the media. Moreover, I've called for all retail market shops to operate with a trade licence, which sometimes gets misquoted in public discussions."
On the state of the market since Ramadan began, Titu said, "I haven't observed any instability in the rice market, nor have there been complaints. We've managed to reduce the price of soybean oil from Tk 173 to Tk 163 per litre, with oil available at Tk 149 in the open market. There's no scarcity of essentials like sugar or pulses. This is a significant relief."
When asked if this signals ease in the market, Titu responded, "We're working towards relief and will continue our efforts. As long as the market and government exist, our initiatives will persist."
Titu also spoke about plans to import 50,000 tonnes of onions from India. "We've been granted permission to import. We're currently negotiating prices. India has set the tariff at $800 per tonne for Bangladesh and $1,200 per tonne for UAE. Our commerce secretary is in talks to lower this rate. Once the price is settled, onions will arrive within the next couple of days, whether through government or private efforts."