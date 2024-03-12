State minister Titu laments being 'trolled' online, vows to continue market oversight

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu has shared his frustrations about becoming the target of social media trolls due to his involvement in market oversight activities.

During an event focusing on bilateral trade with Japan at the Secretariat on Tuesday, Titu expressed his dismay to journalists about the negative feedback he has received.

Despite the backlash, Titu emphasised his commitment to his responsibilities, saying he remains focused on carrying out his duties rather than dwelling on the criticism.

"Our efforts in inspecting the market are misinterpreted by some as overzealous, with others suggesting we're treating it as a learning experience. However, we don't let these criticisms deter us."