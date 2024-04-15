State Minister Titu sees public relief over commodity prices

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu has claimed a sense of comfort has returned among members of the public over commodity prices.
He says the criticism of the government over rising prices is political.
“I was at my village home for five days during Eid. I roamed around markets and talked to people. I saw a sense of comfort among them,” Titu, an MP from Tangail-6, told reporters at the Secretariat on Monday.
“Everyone joined Baishakhi fairs enthusiastically across Bangladesh, including Dhaka. They have bought products from the fairs. I’ve seen huge fanfare there.
“But if someone is dissatisfied over commodity prices for political reasons, I won’t say anything about that. It’s for the people to say if they are okay,” Titu said.
The state minister also claimed Ramadan passed well in Bangladesh without disruption in the supply chain.
“Not just only Ramadan, we;ll work to ensure uninterrupted supply of daily commodities throughout the year. We’ll strengthen export-import and local supply systems,” he said
The food ministry will work on controlling rice prices and the agriculture ministry on vegetable prices, according to him.
“Our job is to ensure uninterrupted supply to the market and keep the market management effective. We’ll do these things.”
He hoped the key policies passed by the cabinet on export-import and national logistics will help ease the pressure on the market further. “Personally I’m highly optimistic about these policies.”