State Minister Titu sees public relief over commodity prices

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu has claimed a sense of comfort has returned among members of the public over commodity prices.

He says the criticism of the government over rising prices is political.

“I was at my village home for five days during Eid. I roamed around markets and talked to people. I saw a sense of comfort among them,” Titu, an MP from Tangail-6, told reporters at the Secretariat on Monday.

“Everyone joined Baishakhi fairs enthusiastically across Bangladesh, including Dhaka. They have bought products from the fairs. I’ve seen huge fanfare there.