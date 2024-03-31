First shipment of Indian onions to arrive by today, says state minister

The first shipment of onions imported by the government from India will arrive on Sunday, says State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu.

In addition to the ongoing sales to family cardholders, onions will also be sold from trucks owned by the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh in Dhaka and Chattogram according to the previous rules, he said.

The state minister made the statement after a meeting of a task force on commodity prices and the market situation on Sunday.

The government was supposed to import 50,000 tonnes of onions from India ahead of Ramadan, but the shipments were delayed due to various complications.