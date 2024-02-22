    বাংলা

    India extends 20% export duty on parboiled rice indefinitely

    India imposed the duty last year in a move to maintain adequate local stock and keep domestic prices under check

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 22 Feb 2024, 12:52 PM
    Updated : 22 Feb 2024, 12:52 PM

    The Indian government has extended a 20 percent duty on export of parboiled rice for an indefinite period, local media reports.

    The world’s largest exporter of grain had imposed the duty in August last year, a move aimed at maintaining adequate local stock and keeping domestic prices under check.

    In a notification issued on Wednesday, the finance ministry said the duty will continue beyond Mar 31 without an end date, according to The Economic Times.

