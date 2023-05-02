Australia central bank stuns with 25-bps hike, warns more might be needed

The cash rate now sits at its highest since early 2012, bringing the total RBA hikes in its price battle to a whopping 375 basis points since May last year - the fastest tightening campaign in the nation's modern history.

Markets, as well as a majority of analysts, had been wagering heavily on a steady outcome given core inflation had eased a little more than expected and the RBA had said at its previous policy meeting that the full pain of the past tightening was yet to be felt in the economy.

The Australian dollar shot up by 1.3% to $0.6715, while three-year futures YTTc1 dived 15 ticks to 96.770.

Futures 0#YIB: slid as the market priced in the new 3.85% rate and implied around a 60% chance rates could reach 4.10% by August.

"Inflation in Australia has passed its peak, but at 7 percent is still too high and it will be some time yet before it is back in the target range," said Governor Philip Lowe, nothing the upside risks in services inflation and rising labour costs.

"Given the importance of returning inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe, the Board judged that a further increase in interest rates was warranted today."

INFLATION STILL STICKY

The much-watched first quarter consumer prices data last week confirmed that inflation was easing from 33-year highs. However, even after taking into account Tuesday's hike, it is still projected to return to 3% - the top of the RBA's target band of 2-3% - in mid-2025, according to the central bank's latest forecasts.

Inflation is now expected to slow to 4.5% this year, compared with the previous forecast of 4.75%.

"This is an awfully long time for inflation to exceed target, and runs the risk that higher inflation expectations will become embedded," said Sean Langcake, Head of Macroeconomic Forecasting for BIS Oxford Economics.