India raises 2024/25 sugar cane floor price by 8%

The federal government raises the floor price for cane, also known as the Fair And Remunerative Price (FRP), almost every year.

But Uttar Pradesh state, the country's top cane producer, invariably raises the floor price further due to its millions of cane growers, an influential voting bloc.

The government aims to increase cane prices to support farmers, yet simultaneously tries to maintain affordable sugar prices for consumers, said a sugar miller based in western state of Maharashtra, a leading sugar producer.

"Without a corresponding increase in sugar prices permitted by the government, mills cannot afford to pay higher prices for cane," he said.